Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.24-3.34 EPS.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. SunTrust Banks downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

