Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.24-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $975M – 1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.76 million.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.88. 27,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. Medpace has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

