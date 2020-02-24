Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

