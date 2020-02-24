Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,683. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

