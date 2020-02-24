MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEGEF. Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

