Megacoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $59,249.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00774461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006774 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,520,281 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.