Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 10,158 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHL. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in China Mobile by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in China Mobile by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 767,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

