Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 12,455 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.