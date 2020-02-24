Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 182,230 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5,111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,230 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 3.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $43,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.46. 930,947 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

