Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 23,470 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.30% of Urogen Pharma worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $15,475,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,067. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $632.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

