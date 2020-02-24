Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 7,116 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 687.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.73. 55,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.91. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $175.07 and a twelve month high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

