Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,597,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $7.10 on Monday, reaching $226.75. 173,065 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.80 and its 200-day moving average is $225.61. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

