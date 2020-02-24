Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.49. 169,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,029. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.