Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 251,995 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 93,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 373,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,991. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

