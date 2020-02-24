Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 217.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,268 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Verint Systems worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

