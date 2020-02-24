Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,518,076. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

