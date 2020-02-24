Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 10,010 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 112,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,779. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

