Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 1,649 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,079 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $4.18 on Monday, hitting $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 70,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,944. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

