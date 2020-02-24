Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 895 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.07 on Monday, hitting $205.52. 10,411,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,238,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $540.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.