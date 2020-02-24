Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in NVIDIA by 912.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $17.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,175,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $315.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,752 shares of company stock worth $10,373,965. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

