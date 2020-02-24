Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $6.81 on Monday, reaching $236.19. 950,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,587. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.86 and its 200-day moving average is $225.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -218.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

