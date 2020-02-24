Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 778.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,768 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,276,000 after buying an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,507,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 861,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,211,000.

INDA traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,663 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

