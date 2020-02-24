Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. 11,424,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,557,712. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,583,848 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

