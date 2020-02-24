Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 417,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

