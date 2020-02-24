Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,627 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.55.

SPLK traded down $8.57 on Monday, hitting $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,787. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

