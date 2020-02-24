Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,139,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,330,000 after buying an additional 62,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $5.59 on Monday, hitting $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

