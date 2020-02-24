Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,849,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $299.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

