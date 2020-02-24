Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $60.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,425.07. 1,168,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,459.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,307.47. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

