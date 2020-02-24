Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Perrigo worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.