Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

JNPR traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,851. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

