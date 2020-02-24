Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,081.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,573. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.60. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

