Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.32. 249,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,584. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.03. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,028 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

