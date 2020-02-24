Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Mosaic worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mosaic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

