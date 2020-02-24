Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $15.84 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 333,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,837,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 1,334,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,150,859. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

