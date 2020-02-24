Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,256 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,114,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

CHKP traded down $3.98 on Monday, hitting $112.36. 36,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,496. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

