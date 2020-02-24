Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $10.68 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Capri stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

