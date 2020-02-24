Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,000. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 0.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.14% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded down $3.26 on Monday, hitting $62.13. 13,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,172. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

