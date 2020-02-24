Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 13,722 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Wix.Com makes up about 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Wix.Com worth $28,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after buying an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 820,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,743,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.93.

WIX stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.98. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

