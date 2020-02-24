Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 533,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,066,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 3.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,472,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $95.66. 2,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

