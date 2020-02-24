Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,298,958 shares during the period. Israel Chemicals accounts for about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Israel Chemicals worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 207,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 199,239 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,076. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

