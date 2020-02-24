Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 10,293 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $10.53 on Monday, reaching $199.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,725,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161,572. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $599.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,785 shares of company stock valued at $15,030,985 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

