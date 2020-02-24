Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 167,270 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,270 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Cloudera worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 89,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,737. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

