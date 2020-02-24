Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 223,944 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,944 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.32. The stock had a trading volume of 287,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

