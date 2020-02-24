Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,068 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.09% of Nice worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.43. 6,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,109. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.75.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

