Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 95,677 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,677 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.06% of Kornit Digital worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 516.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

KRNT stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,658. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 348.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

