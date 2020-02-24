Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $1.99 Million Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of New Senior Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 173,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

