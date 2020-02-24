Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,319. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 735.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

