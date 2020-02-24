Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies accounts for 5.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Mellanox Technologies worth $76,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of MLNX stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,478. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

