Melon Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $4.83 or 0.00050085 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kraken, Bittrex and Liqui. Melon has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $76,809.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

