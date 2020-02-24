MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $246,241.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.